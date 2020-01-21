South Africa: 'Year of the Orange Overall' - Rally Calls On President Ramaphosa to Empower National Prosecuting Authority
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () [Daily Maverick] Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's call for 2020 to be the 'Year of the Orange Jumpsuit' for culprits of State Capture has been taken up by 33 organisations which have vowed to 'take hands and take to the streets' to ensure accountability becomes a reality. This demand was put under the nose of President Cyril Ramaphosa a day before he was due to deliver his third State of the Nation Address.
The start of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 State of the Nation Address was disrupted on Thursday (February 13) by members of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The party led by Julius Male had warned that they would disrupt the State of the Nation Address if President Ramaphosa did...