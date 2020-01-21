South Africa: 'Year of the Orange Overall' - Rally Calls On President Ramaphosa to Empower National Prosecuting Authority

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

[Daily Maverick] Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's call for 2020 to be the 'Year of the Orange Jumpsuit' for culprits of State Capture has been taken up by 33 organisations which have vowed to 'take hands and take to the streets' to ensure accountability becomes a reality. This demand was put under the nose of President Cyril Ramaphosa a day before he was due to deliver his third State of the Nation Address. 👓 View full article

