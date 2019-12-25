Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Dozens killed in attack on Burkina Faso church

Dozens killed in attack on Burkina Faso church

France 24 Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burkina Faso mourns dozens of victims after double attack [Video]Burkina Faso mourns dozens of victims after double attack

Two days of national mourning was declared after a raid in the same region killed 35 civilians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens [Video]'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongside seven soldiers and at least 80 armed fighters in Soum province.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church

Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told...
Reuters

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed 24 men , including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.