Dozens killed in attack on Burkina Faso church

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources Burkina Faso mourns dozens of victims after double attack Two days of national mourning was declared after a raid in the same region killed 35 civilians. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published on December 26, 2019 'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongside seven soldiers and at least 80 armed fighters in Soum province. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:18Published on December 25, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told...

Reuters 4 hours ago



Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed 24 men , including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago





