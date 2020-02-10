Global  

99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival cruises, was quarantined on February 4.

 Several hundred Americans are on a charter flight back to the U.S. after being quarantined for several days on a cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

