Nigeria: Report that Buhari Going on 20-Day Vacation Fake - Presidency

[Premium Times] A presidential statement on Monday described as fake a report that President Muhammadu Buhari was poised for a 20-day vacation to the UK.

Premium Times Nigeria 9 hours ago





