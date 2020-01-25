Global  

East Africa: Desert Locusts Invade South Sudan from Uganda

allAfrica.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
[VOA] Juba -After devastating crops in Uganda and Kenya, desert locusts have invaded South Sudan. The government says it's trying to raise more than $19 million to battle the infestation.
