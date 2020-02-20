Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Liberia: Public Health Institute Gets Full Capacity to Test for Coronavirus

Liberia: Public Health Institute Gets Full Capacity to Test for Coronavirus

allAfrica.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
[FrontPageAfrica] Monrovia -Liberia now has the capacity to conduct test for the Coronavirus in country following a recent supply of reagents from the World Health Organization to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful news..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan [Video]Two passengers die after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship in Japan

Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with coronavirus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said. They are the first fatalities from the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CDC: Problems With Test for Coronavirus Delays US Response

Problems with a coronavirus test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the Trump administration's efforts to expand screening...
Newsmax

Assessing Risk Of Coronavirus Spreading In Africa

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread in China and cases have been reported in more than 25 countries. The African continent was spared for a long time...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsybizjournalsCTV NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.