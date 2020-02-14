Global  

Coronavirus: South Korea reports first death; cases soar to 104

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Most new cases have no clear ties to travel to China, where the virus originated, or Southeast Asian countries.

News video: South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death 02:58

 South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Japan to step up efforts on coronavirus testing, containment after first death

Japan to step up efforts on coronavirus testing, containment after first deathJapan on Friday vowed to step up testing and containment efforts for the coronavirus after suffering its first death and the confirmation of new cases, including...
WorldNews

Coronavirus : South Korean sect identified as hotbed

Infections are linked to one woman, as South Korea confirms its first death from the covid-19 virus.
BBC News

