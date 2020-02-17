Africa: DFC CEO Adam Boehler Named Executive Chairman of Prosper Africa

[DFC] Washington, DC -Today, President Donald J. Trump has selected U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler to serve as Executive Chairman of Prosper Africa. Announced in 2018, Prosper Africa is a U.S. Government-led initiative which aims to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa.



