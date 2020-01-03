Global  

Central African Republic: Year-Old Agreement Must Be Implemented for 'Lasting Peace' - Expert

allAfrica.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
[Africa Renewal] Following a visit to the Central African Republic, a UN independent expert said that everyone must take all measures necessary to effectively implement the peace agreement that was signed in Bangui a year ago.
