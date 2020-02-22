Tanzania: Shein Directs Finance Ministry to Raise Revenue Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Daily News] Zanzibar -President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to work ingeniously and raise the government's revenues to finance wananchi-focused development projects. 👓 View full article

