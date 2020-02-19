Global  

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term, according to provisional results

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Togo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, according to provisional results declared by the national electoral commission. 
News video: Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide 01:58

 Incumbent leader wins 72 percent of the vote share in first round of presidential election, says electoral commission.

Togo's president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term [Video]Togo's president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term

Polls have closed in Togo in a presidential race pitting the incumbent against six other candidates.

Longtime leader Gnassingbe seeks fourth term in Togo's election [Video]Longtime leader Gnassingbe seeks fourth term in Togo's election

Members of President Faure Gnassingbe's family have been in power in Togo since 1967.

Togo’s president ‘wins’ election, extends family’s 53-year dynastic rule over poor African nation

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, the national electoral commission declared on Monday, as his main...
Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Incumbent leader wins 72 percent of the vote share in first round of presidential election, says electoral commission.
Al Jazeera

