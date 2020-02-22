Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Hosni Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

The post BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91 00:26

 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies Aged 91

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91.
BBC News

Egyptian court acquits Mubarak's sons of illicit share trading

The two sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak were acquitted on Saturday of illicit share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011...
Reuters


Tweets about this

RealTribunaMag

TribunaMag.com 🇨🇷🌎 RT @latimes: Breaking News: Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s calculating autocrat, dies at 91 https://t.co/fILTSS7OYC 6 seconds ago

NassimKhadem

Nassim Khadem RT @CNN: BREAKING NEWS: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popular uprisin… 6 seconds ago

HornToday

HornToday RT @somaliguardian: #BREAKING: Former #Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak –unseated by civilian revolt in 2011 dies in a hospital in Cairo at… 6 seconds ago

Qamaruzamanch

Qamar u Zaman RT @cnni: BREAKING NEWS: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popular uprisi… 7 seconds ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines BREAKING: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popul… https://t.co/nsjBlAqzgz 14 seconds ago

adamm_mo

Adam Mo RT @iamKurbe: BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead - Mr Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, se… 16 seconds ago

YungHusband_

All Father! RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead https://t.co/LkSzZ4e3B7 36 seconds ago

Wetinhappen

Wetinhappen.com.ng BREAKING: Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 https://t.co/abEjcO7I84 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.