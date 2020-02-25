Global  

Corona Virus: ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ filming suspended in Italy

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Italy now has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.

News video: Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns 00:32

 Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie in Venice, Italy has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.

Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for the new movie was just postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus [Video]Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

Paramount Pictures have confirmed 'Mission: Impossible 7' production has been halted in Venice, Italy "out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew", following the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published


Coronavirus: Mission Impossible filming halted over health fears

Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Italy is the latest difficulty to hit the film franchise.
BBC News

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 forced to stop filming in Italy amid coronavirus fears

Several Italian towns are under lockdown following sudden outbreak of disease in the country
Independent

