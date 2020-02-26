Global  

Kenya: Kenyatta Rescues Nairobi From Sonko

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Nairobi -In an unprecedented move, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has surrendered key county functions to the National Government, in the wake of corruption charges facing him.
Kenya: Kenyatta Urges Nairobi MCAs Not to Impeach Sonko

[Nairobi News] President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday urged Nairobi MCAs to drop the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
allAfrica.com

Kenya: What Kenyatta Told Jubilee MCAs at State House

[Capital FM] Nairobi -Nairobi Governo Mike Sonko is nolonger walking a tightrope, at least for now.
allAfrica.com

