Egypt to give former president Mubarak military funeral amid three days of national mourning

Egypt will on Wednesday bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who died at the age of 91, in a military funeral in Cairo.

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.

