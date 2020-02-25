Global  

Egypt to give former president Mubarak military funeral amid three days of national mourning

France 24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Egypt will on Wednesday bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who died at the age of 91, in a military funeral in Cairo.
 Egypt held a military funeral in Cairo on Wednesday to bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in a 2011 popular uprising against corruption.

Egypt to bury former president Mubarak in military funeral

Reuters

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
Reuters India


