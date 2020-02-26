Global  

EFCC arrests former Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Mr Ali-Danja was accused of diverting funds meant for constituency projects

The post EFCC arrests former Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
