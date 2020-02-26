EFCC arrests former Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mr Ali-Danja was accused of diverting funds meant for constituency projects



The post EFCC arrests former Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

