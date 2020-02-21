Global  

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola Seeks To Break Seven-Year Jinx

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Guardiola is facing Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie for the third time, with a third different club

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola Seeks To Break Seven-Year Jinx
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola 00:45

 Pep Guardiola believes Zinedine Zidane's run of three consecutive Champions League titles will not happen again.

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test [Video]Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling is ready to return to face Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published


Real Madrid vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in their Round of 16 tie tonight. City, who face being banned from the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •TechRadarDNABBC NewsIndependentESPN

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola calm over Sterling's praise of 'fantastic' Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he had no problem with Raheem Sterling expressing his admiration for Real Madrid.
News24 Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphtalkSPORT

bob8146

THAT KATANGA BOY 🇬🇭 RT @RMadridInfo: Real Madrid have prevailed in their last four Champions League knockout ties against English opposition: 5-0 on aggregate… 6 seconds ago

SportAxe

Axe Sport Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Champions League last 16, first leg – as it happened | Football https://t.co/ZiZVS6WKqB 6 seconds ago

dar_urfan

DarSolicitorAdvocate RT @BBCSport: Manchester City produced a late turnaround to beat Real Madrid and take control of their Champions League last-16 tie. Repor… 10 seconds ago

N_____abk

Najibullah RT @OptaJoe: 2 - Manchester City are just the second side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League despite conceding the… 13 seconds ago

ThatWavvyboii

Christian Okyere RT @Hw3_Ni_gyimiiBi: Wolverhampton 4 Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 1 Manchester City 2 Fishermen league😂😂😂😂😂 16 seconds ago

Amira_MCFC

Amira RT @WhoScored: .@DeBruyneKev: Man of the Match - Real Madrid 1-2 @ManCity Full player statistics - https://t.co/FnBxXtLhIx #UCL #RMAMCI h… 18 seconds ago

ThirdEyeCarlos_

Carlos Cardenas RT @BlancoTalks: Real Madrid - Manchester City thoughts: -We're out, 90%. -Everything fell through in 5 minutes. -Carvajal, cost us. -Benz… 18 seconds ago

BrmsBgx

Bissap Rocky🇬🇳🇸🇳 RT @CaptainYudax: Manchester City - Real Madrid A Thread 23 seconds ago

