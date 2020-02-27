Faf de Klerk: My pants gave Prince Harry a 'bit of a fright' Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The South African World Cup winner was somewhat under-dressed when he met Prince Harry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Agribusiness360 This is Africa - Faf de Klerk: My pants gave Prince Harry a 'bit of a fright' https://t.co/uZMjuzpeN6 Via BBC… https://t.co/HzfRqa0KCG 6 minutes ago Africa Faf de Klerk: My pants gave Prince Harry a 'bit of a fright' https://t.co/lieRTSjJDB 6 minutes ago