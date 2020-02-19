Global  

Zimbabwe: More Woes As Power Utility Increases Electricity Tariffs

allAfrica.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
[263Chat] National power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced new electricity tariff increase to take effect from the 1st of March, piling more burdens on the already hard-pressed citizens.
Zimbabwe: Nation Faces 300% Surge in Electricity Tariffs

[Zimbabwe Independent] The continuous low water levels on Zimbabwe's biggest dam, Kariba, could see a 300% spike in electricity costs, as the country battles...
allAfrica.com

Nigeria: Nigerians Face 35% Electricity Tariff Increase - Official

[Premium Times] Nigerians would soon be faced with a 35 per cent hike in electricity tariffs, officials said on Tuesday, as regulators seek to reposition a...
allAfrica.com

