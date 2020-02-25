Global  

South Africa: How Counselling Can Help Breast Cancer Patients - Zulu Women Share Their Stories

allAfrica.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
[The Conversation Africa] Breast cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women around the world. It is also the most commonly diagnosed cancer in South African women, accounting for 20% of all cancers.
