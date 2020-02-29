Global  

Buhari approves Oyo-Ita’s retirement, appoints head of civil service

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Mrs Oyo-Ita was asked to proceed on a terminal leave in September.

The post Buhari approves Oyo-Ita's retirement, appoints head of civil service
