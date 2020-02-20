Rwanda: Former Minister Munyakazi Expelled From Ideal Democratic Party

GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.
