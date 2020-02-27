"This court has powers to overrule itself and can revisit any decision not in accordance with justice," he said. The post Our ruling on Imo governorship will haunt Nigeria for long time – Supreme Court Justice appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published 7 hours ago China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources BREAKING: Imo Governorship: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s application to reverse ruling One Supreme Court justice disagreed and ruled that Mr Ihedioha be declared governor of Imo State. The post BREAKING: Imo Governorship: Supreme Court dismisses...

Premium Times Nigeria 2 days ago



Imo Governorship: Why Supreme Court dismissed Ihedioha’s application to reverse ruling A dissenting judge says, "the decision of the Supreme Court in the instant matter will continue to haunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to...

Premium Times Nigeria 2 days ago





Tweets about this