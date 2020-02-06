Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Zimbabwe: U.S. Dollar Returns to Harare as Govt Wavers on Use of Local Currency

Zimbabwe: U.S. Dollar Returns to Harare as Govt Wavers on Use of Local Currency

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
[East African] The Zimbabwean economy is reverting back to the US dollar less than a year after the government reintroduced the local currency to assert economic independence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Ithaca, NY Created Its Own Local Currency [Video]Why Ithaca, NY Created Its Own Local Currency

The US dollar is certainly welcome in Ithaca, New York, but people can also use the city’s local currency to pay for a number of goods and services.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claylungs

Lungile C Shongwe RT @steve_hanke: #Zimbabwe's civil servants, doctors, & businessmen are demanding #USD payments. #Inflation, which I measure at 882%/year u… 7 hours ago

CWRoundTable

The Round Table RT @allafrica: U.S. Dollar Returns to Harare as Govt Wavers on Use of Local Currency @The_EastAfrican : https://t.co/TQdlfzELcL #Zimbabwe h… 2 days ago

allafrica

allAfrica.com U.S. Dollar Returns to Harare as Govt Wavers on Use of Local Currency @The_EastAfrican : https://t.co/TQdlfzELcL… https://t.co/yg9JOomElg 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.