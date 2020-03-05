Global  

Democracy yet to take roots in Nigeria – Fayemi

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 5 March 2020
Governor Fayemi says the democratic system is yet to take deep root in Nigeria despite 20 years of uninterrupted practice

The post Democracy yet to take roots in Nigeria – Fayemi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
