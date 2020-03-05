Democracy yet to take roots in Nigeria – Fayemi Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Governor Fayemi says the democratic system is yet to take deep root in Nigeria despite 20 years of uninterrupted practice



The post Democracy yet to take roots in Nigeria – Fayemi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

