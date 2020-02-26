Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns residents to avoid kissing pets

Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns residents to avoid kissing pets

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The advisory came days after a dog and its owner tested positive for the virus.

The post Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns residents to avoid kissing pets appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus 00:32

 Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission. The dog has tested “weak positive” for the virus, which indicates a low level of infection. According to Reuters, some experts are advising caution against the potential of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do? [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? [Video]Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus?

Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? The spread of the deadly coronavirus is raising questions about human transmission. But could your dog be at risk, too? The World Health Organization has stated that there..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears

Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus FearsWatch VideoHong Kong is planning to pay its residents — in cash — in hopes of reviving its economy in a time of crisis. The territory of 7.5 million...
Newsy

Hong Kong quarantines dog for coronavirus, experts caution over pet spread

Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-animal transmission, although experts cautioned against...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSBusiness InsiderTerra DailyReuters India

Tweets about this

GaryRayBetz

Gary Ray Betz Interesting, did not think this was possible but then I'm not a veterinarian. "Hong Kong warns residents not to ki… https://t.co/jcu39d3ALW 39 seconds ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus could cost airlines US$113 billion in lost revenue, International Air Transport Association warns https://t.co/8w… 2 minutes ago

subsurian

Subsurian Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns people not to kiss their pets after dog tests positive for COVID-19 - ABC News - https://t.co/0oCNPKBMYJ 2 minutes ago

djkremlin

Colby Lynn Hunter RT @koryodynasty: FYI: Don't kiss your pets. Pomeranian tested a ‘weak positive’ for coronavirus in HK after owner was infected. https://… 2 minutes ago

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️🗽 🇺🇸 RT @ABC: Pet owners urged to adopt good hygiene practices “including hand washing before and after being around or handling animals, their… 3 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption Coronavirus could cost airlines US$113 billion in lost revenue, industry warns https://t.co/2pyzJ7xV0A 4 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Coronavirus could cost airlines US$113 billion in lost revenue, International Air Transport Association warns https://t.co/8wOdQTL9cV 6 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns residents to avoid kissing pets https://t.co/FlcnLGverU 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.