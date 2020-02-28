Global  

Nigeria: Anxiety Over Nigeria's Economy As Oil Prices Tumble Amid OPEC, Russia Failed Talks

allAfrica.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
[Premium Times] Oil prices slumped Friday after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies failed to reach a deal on oil production cuts.
News video: Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble 01:00

 Oil prices tumbled Friday as reports came in that Russia would reject an OPEC plan to curb output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over [Video]Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G...

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia [Video]OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action..

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50

Faced with a slump in demand and plunging oil prices, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia is asking members of the OPEC+ group to consider an...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Bangkok Post

Oil prices climb as OPEC meeting approaches

The price of oil has gained as traders expect Saudi Arabia to press fellow OPEC members to further reduce production.  -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesOilPrice.com

