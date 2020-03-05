Global  

Coronavirus: Italy death toll reaches 197

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Case fatality in Italy has remained on a constant high since the outbreak began.

The post Coronavirus: Italy death toll reaches 197 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID19 death toll tops 1,000 in Italy [Video]Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID19 death toll tops 1,000 in Italy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:41Published

Coronavirus by the numbers, the latest [Video]Coronavirus by the numbers, the latest

The United States has at least 1,200 cases of coronavirus and the death toll has reached more than 30 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Coronavirus death toll in Italy soars as 16 million people in lockdown

Italy has now registered more cases of coronavirus than any country outside China, while its death toll has risen to 366.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersEurasia ReviewNewsyReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleBBC NewsPremium Times Nigeria

Pope to deliver Sunday service by livestream as Italy’s coronavirus cases mount

The Vatican on Saturday said Pope Francis would deliver Sunday prayers by livestream in a bid to control crowds as the coronavirus death toll in Italy rose to...
France 24

RamseyColdplay

Ramsey likes Coldplay 🌙☀️ RT @nylahuda: COVID-19 update as of this morning: 1. Death toll in Italy passes 1,000 2. Arsenal's head coach Arteta tests positive 3. US… 12 seconds ago

Anthr0p0m0rph

J⬛️⬛️ ⚖️ RT @PaulKadak: Deserted #Rome: late afternoon view of the normally bustling #TreviFountain, #SpanishSteps & #PiazzaNavona - cleared by #cor… 33 seconds ago

maureentesoro

M Tesoro RT @chicoharlan: In a matter of three days, the coronavirus death toll in #Italy has gone from 366 to 827. More than 12,000 cases overall… 38 seconds ago

kakashibabygirl

pamela 🥀 RT @AJEnglish: @WHO Italy's #coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 https://t.co/4FcrwXh4XH https://t.co/OkQtBogfvE 1 minute ago

HorsesRLove22

KrissyMAGA22 🇺🇸⚖️✝️ Text Trump to 88022 RT @CSMUSArmy: Italy coronavirus death toll leaps 23% 1,016 as total cases passes 15k https://t.co/qsOH3jfYlv via @MailOnline #RobertoStell… 1 minute ago

flowingnews1

flowingnews Coronavirus: Italy death toll rises to more than 1,000 as France and Ireland shut schools over pandemic… https://t.co/UGYaVLTCb3 2 minutes ago

