Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigerian tests positive to Coronavirus in U.S.

Nigerian tests positive to Coronavirus in U.S.

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
An official said the Nigerian does not live in DC, but travelled to the area from Nigeria where he had been staying with relatives before he fell ill.

The post Nigerian tests positive to Coronavirus in U.S. appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bata is back: Nigerian shoemakers step up [Video]Bata is back: Nigerian shoemakers step up

A franchise of global shoemaker Bata has opened a factory in Abuja, in a sign that the Nigerian government's campaign to boost domestic manufacturing is paying off. Nneka Chile reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW) [Video]Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW)

A glam great gran polices online dating sites to catch scammers "preying on vulnerable rich older women" after being hounded by DOZENS of fraudsters.Suzanne Parker, 71, started joining dating sites..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shapasu

News_$SimonBlog$ Nigerian Man Tests Positive For Deadly Coronavirus In US https://t.co/HEINu1OPvk 4 minutes ago

Cliqng

Cliq Nigeria. Nigerian Man Tests Positive To Coronavirus In The United States https://t.co/GmChmtOUiY https://t.co/uWiGFlefHg 10 minutes ago

mshelbwala

🇳🇬Phattboy🇺🇸 RT @JohnFanimokun: Unidentified Nigerian tests positive for Coronavirus in US This is faux if the US govt can not tell the moronic wailers… 22 minutes ago

ThelenzNews

Thelenz News CORONAVIRUS: NIGERIAN TESTS POSITIVE TO VIRUS IN U.S. https://t.co/pDzNGiVduc https://t.co/hvzEqdAnSC 41 minutes ago

AdaramoyeSteve

Kayode Steve Adaramoye RT @vanguardngrnews: Unnamed Nigerian tests positive for coronavirus in Washington https://t.co/fCoCDXJnMA #vanguardnews https://t.co/Ks1ix… 1 hour ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Nigerian tests positive to Coronavirus in U.S. https://t.co/OsZIZL4cX1 https://t.co/9DR9wiVef3 1 hour ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu Nigerian tests positive to Coronavirus in U.S. https://t.co/9KgZRpGUPn 1 hour ago

BrainnewsRadio

Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi #RIPMoi Nigerian Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus In U.S. https://t.co/eWpae2aWTL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.