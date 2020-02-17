Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: For the first time in a decade, Man United complete the league derby double over Manchester City. https://t.co/10jg7SoQJA 4 hours ago Deereporters.com Manchester United completes first Premier League double over City for 10 years https://t.co/4pBW4QpSFG https://t.co/fmaTdqhvNh 4 hours ago NigeriaNews Post (Manchester United completes double over City) has been published on Latest Nigeria News - https://t.co/2wH6RLMVNy 4 hours ago Footy Headlines Old Trafford euphoric again as United completes derby double : Manchester United has beaten Manchester City 2-0 to… https://t.co/CtIGHVul38 5 hours ago Sportsnet For the first time in a decade, Man United complete the league derby double over Manchester City. https://t.co/10jg7SoQJA 5 hours ago The National Reporter Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/tXjFMwVJrZ https://t.co/ZePIJFB7cO 5 hours ago SK EPL: Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/xKKc6LFBSu https://t.co/oHRToFMjp8 6 hours ago BataTV Africa 🌚 Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/iWOuHsqTbP via @batatv_ng 6 hours ago