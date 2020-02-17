Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > EPL: Manchester United completes double over City

EPL: Manchester United completes double over City

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Anthony Martial and McTominway got the goals as United made it a double over City.

The post EPL: Manchester United completes double over City appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview [Video]Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's derby match against Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the golden boot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roy Keane disputes Micah Richards’ claim that he ‘burst onto the scene’ in amusing exchange ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City

Roy Keane and Micah Richards had a funny moment of back-and-forth ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday. The ex-Manchester United and Manchester City men got...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily RecordShoot

Manchester United and Leicester City could battle it out to sign 15-goal striker

Manchester United and Leicester City are both keeping an eye on Fenerbahce striker  Vedat Muriqi, accoriding to reports. The 25-year-old has scored 15 goals in...
Shoot


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: For the first time in a decade, Man United complete the league derby double over Manchester City. https://t.co/10jg7SoQJA 4 hours ago

deeReporters

Deereporters.com Manchester United completes first Premier League double over City for 10 years https://t.co/4pBW4QpSFG https://t.co/fmaTdqhvNh 4 hours ago

NgNewsPost

NigeriaNews Post (Manchester United completes double over City) has been published on Latest Nigeria News - https://t.co/2wH6RLMVNy 4 hours ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Old Trafford euphoric again as United completes derby double : Manchester United has beaten Manchester City 2-0 to… https://t.co/CtIGHVul38 5 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet For the first time in a decade, Man United complete the league derby double over Manchester City. https://t.co/10jg7SoQJA 5 hours ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/tXjFMwVJrZ https://t.co/ZePIJFB7cO 5 hours ago

introvert_king

SK EPL: Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/xKKc6LFBSu https://t.co/oHRToFMjp8 6 hours ago

batatv_ng

BataTV Africa 🌚 Manchester United completes double over City https://t.co/iWOuHsqTbP via @batatv_ng 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.