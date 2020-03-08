Global  

Nigeria: Electricity - Gas Shortage Hits 16 Gencos, As Nigerians Face Blackout for 10 Days

allAfrica.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] At least shortage of gas has hit 16 power generating plants causing power generation at its highest point to drop to 3,675 megawatts (MW) on Saturday.
Nigeria: Gas Shortage at Thermal Power Plants Leads to Power Outages

[Vanguard] The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said that the current power outage being experienced across the county due to low gas supply to thermal...
allAfrica.com

