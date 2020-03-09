Zimbabwe: National Railways Employee Mauled By Lions

[New Zimbabwe] A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) line tracker was found dead in a suspected lion attack while on duty in Dete.



Recent related news from verified sources Zimbabwe: U.S.$85.5 Million Needed for 2022 National Census [New Zimbabwe] ZIMBABWE requires US$85.5 million to conduct its 2022 national census, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced.

allAfrica.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this