Sudan: The Prime Minister - Am Well and Good

allAfrica.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
[SNA] The Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk on Monday tweeted after the attempt on his life, reassuring Sudanese people that he was safe and sound and leads his normal activities at his office
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a...
Reuters India

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

The attack highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.
Hindu


