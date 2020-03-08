ABDULAHI DASAR Sudan: The Prime Minister – Am Well and Good https://t.co/RcCgsJ8ENO 9 minutes ago

African Peace Sudan: The Prime Minister - Am Well and Good https://t.co/GVH2vrucDK 12 minutes ago

Abby Lynn Morley RT @BBCMonitoring: Sudan TV says "the convoy of Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdok was targeted in an assassination attempt as he was headin… 17 minutes ago

Martin Jose°Muriu° ✴️ RT @HonourableMedia: SUDAN'S Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has just Tweeted assuring Sudanese that he is Well &Healthy after Today's early… 28 minutes ago

عبد العزيز صبوح 🦏 RT @rakidi: Officials in #Sudan say the Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok, has survived an assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum. Sta… 38 minutes ago

Garangduot1 Whatever that happened to prime minister @SudanPMHamdok is just a cowardly act. The people of Sudan 🇸🇩 , you can do… https://t.co/sBqz41CdAK 46 minutes ago

ډاکټر انار کلی افغان RT @MOALIMUU: According to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk is fine , in good health and in a safe location in… 47 minutes ago