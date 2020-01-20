Global  

JUST IN: Oil Price Crash: Nigeria’s finance minister, CBN governor, others in crucial meeting

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The meeting, ongoing in the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, was convened by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

The post JUST IN: Oil Price Crash: Nigeria's finance minister, CBN governor, others in crucial meeting appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
