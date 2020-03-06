Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Zimbabwe: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Flees From Wilkins Hospital

Zimbabwe: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Flees From Wilkins Hospital

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] A suspected coronavirus patient is reported to have escaped from the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Camden County's 1st Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Patient In Isolation At Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital [Video]Camden County's 1st Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Patient In Isolation At Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Crystal Cranmore reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:57Published

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with coronavirus released from hospital [Video]Florida’s first hospitalized patient with coronavirus released from hospital

A Manatee County man in his 60s who tested positive for coronavirus has been released from the hospital.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Updates - coronavirus patient being treated at Royal Wolverhampton Hospital dies as four cases confirmed in Black Country

The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions
Tamworth Herald

Zimbabwe: Chinese Team to Assess Wilkins Hospital

[The Herald] China will be sending a technical team to Zimbabwe for a needs assessment at the country's coronavirus isolation centre, the Wilkins Infectious...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ab_Okon

Ab RT @vanguardngrnews: Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/0Rk7NnCytc #vanguardnews https://t.co/PWRelG… 2 hours ago

EduJchinedu1

puresoundtv Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/bbF5P3nYQP https://t.co/xmxB7TJrBx 2 hours ago

cvngnews

#CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusNigeria Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/Gy5rQKw1Gl https://t.co/DO7yDcS5DM 2 hours ago

NewsbreakersNG

NewsBreakers Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/of93GVN1Lm https://t.co/rZbM6bn31o 3 hours ago

GhanaianVoice

Ghanaian Voice Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/5F3T8EOFm8 https://t.co/r7DfNrQDvc 3 hours ago

vanguardngrnews

Vanguard Newspapers Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/0Rk7NnCytc #vanguardnews https://t.co/PWRelGdAha 3 hours ago

NaijaAgencyNews

Naija News Agency Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/CfXK0KqHvv https://t.co/uYysxJz0ng 3 hours ago

iblogmusik

Iblogmusik Suspected coronavirus patient missing from Zimbabwe hospital https://t.co/Fihwchnl11 https://t.co/gDtq5PWMKn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.