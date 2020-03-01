Entire country on lockdown as Italy’s coronavirus cases climb
Italy has the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China.
Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the government on Monday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown 02:49
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has called for the whole of Italy to go into lockdown as the country tries to stop the rampant swell of new cases and deaths resulting from Covid-19. Elsewhere,..
