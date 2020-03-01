Global  

Entire country on lockdown as Italy’s coronavirus cases climb

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Italy has the largest number of COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China.

The post Entire country on lockdown as Italy’s coronavirus cases climb appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown

Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown 02:49

 Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the government on Monday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has called for the whole of Italy to go into lockdown as the country tries to stop the rampant swell of new cases and deaths resulting from Covid-19. Elsewhere,..

Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic [Video]Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic

Italian prime minister extends restrictions across country, as WHO warns threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real".

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown to entire country

Italy's Prime Minister says lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus are being extended to the entire country.
Crowds shrink at St. Peter's Square as Italy coronavirus cases surge

With Italy's cases surging to nearly 1,700 people, numbers of the faithful were noticeably down at the Pope's address on Sunday. More than 60 countries are now...
