Kenya: Rare White Giraffes Killed, Apparently By Poachers

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
[DW] White giraffes are a rare sight in conservation parks in Kenya, but a mother and calf first spotted in 2017 had become a symbol of hope for the species. Now they have been found dead, presumably shot by poachers.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf 00:35

 A rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.

Kenya's rare white giraffes killed by poachers


Telegraph.co.uk

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists

Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere...
CTV News

