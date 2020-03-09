Global  

Manchester City, Arsenal game called off amid coronavirus outbreak

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The decision followed the announcement on Tuesday that the owner of English second-tier club Nottingham Forest and Greek side Olympiakos, Evangelos Marinakis, tested positive to the virus

Manchester City, Arsenal game called off amid coronavirus outbreak
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes soccer matches in England will soon have to be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he would prefer the games to be postponed.

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens. It comes after the owner of Olympiacos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference ahead of the team's Premier League game against Manchester City on March 11. Midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after

What Manchester City vs Arsenal coronavirus postponement means for Chelsea's top four hopes

The Premier League game at the Etihad has been postponed owing to fears over the virus
Football.london

Premier League coronavirus statement in full as Man City vs Arsenal is postponed

The Premier League have released a statement amid coronavirus fears after Manchester City vs Arsenal became the first top flight game in England to be postponed
Daily Star Also reported by •Wales OnlineTamworth Herald

