Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes

Val Green RT @ConservativeAWF: Very sad news: Poachers kill world's only female white giraffe and calf https://t.co/MGvMVkgbT5 39 seconds ago

Jill Taylor RT @CecilsJustice: Conservationists ‘devastated’ after poachers in Kenya kill 'last female' white giraffe https://t.co/IALl9eXt04 3 minutes ago

Mirsad D. Abazović RT @NationBreaking: POACHERS KILL the only female white giraffe in Kenya and her calf at Ishaqbini Hirola: Conservancy Manager Mohammed Ahm… 9 minutes ago

🖤JANET🖤 RT @XposeTrophyHunt: ‘It’s sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. Her killing is a blow to the steps taken by the communi… 14 minutes ago

ASHISH KOHLI RT @GenPanwar: Poachers in Kenya kill 2 rare white Giraffes https://t.co/MLbFnDGggm 14 minutes ago

Gen Panwar B S 🇮🇳 Poachers in Kenya kill 2 rare white Giraffes https://t.co/MLbFnDGggm 16 minutes ago

𝚂𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚊🦢⁷☾ RT @tveitdal: Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf are both killed by poachers. https://t.co/6eu8r9v2tC https://t.co/3bNkZH8fem… 18 minutes ago