Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes

Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Their deaths leave just one white giraffe alive in the world.

The post Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf 00:35

 A rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.

Recent related news from verified sources

Poachers kill two of three remaining Kenyan white giraffes, officials say

A family of three extraordinarily rare white giraffes drew widespread attention and captivated animal lovers around the world after their discovery in Kenya....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJerusalem PostZee News

Kenya: Rare White Giraffes Killed, Apparently By Poachers

[DW] White giraffes are a rare sight in conservation parks in Kenya, but a mother and calf first spotted in 2017 had become a symbol of hope for the species. Now...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSBSCTV NewsJerusalem PostZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RhinoAlive

Val Green RT @ConservativeAWF: Very sad news: Poachers kill world's only female white giraffe and calf https://t.co/MGvMVkgbT5 39 seconds ago

jillyflower9

Jill Taylor RT @CecilsJustice: Conservationists ‘devastated’ after poachers in Kenya kill 'last female' white giraffe https://t.co/IALl9eXt04 3 minutes ago

MirsadAbazovic

Mirsad D. Abazović RT @NationBreaking: POACHERS KILL the only female white giraffe in Kenya and her calf at Ishaqbini Hirola: Conservancy Manager Mohammed Ahm… 9 minutes ago

scorpiojanet

🖤JANET🖤 RT @XposeTrophyHunt: ‘It’s sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. Her killing is a blow to the steps taken by the communi… 14 minutes ago

ashikohli1

ASHISH KOHLI RT @GenPanwar: Poachers in Kenya kill 2 rare white Giraffes https://t.co/MLbFnDGggm 14 minutes ago

GenPanwar

Gen Panwar B S 🇮🇳 Poachers in Kenya kill 2 rare white Giraffes https://t.co/MLbFnDGggm 16 minutes ago

taegicake

𝚂𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚊🦢⁷☾ RT @tveitdal: Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf are both killed by poachers. https://t.co/6eu8r9v2tC https://t.co/3bNkZH8fem… 18 minutes ago

agrobusinessngr

AgroBusiness Times Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes - https://t.co/uLv43uYmvA 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.