Coronavirus: China says COVID-19 epidemic peak has passed

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The number of new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to decline while the epidemic maintains a lower level overall, in the country.

News video: Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News 03:14

 EAM Jaishankar says evacuation efforts from Italy and Iran underway; Harsh Vardhan gives update on labs testing for Coronavirus; China declares peak of virus outbreak is over; India suspends all tourist visas till April 15th; Rajinikanth outlines political vision, says he doesn't want to be CM;...

