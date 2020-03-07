Global  

BREAKING: Court orders Police IG, SSS, AGF to release Sanusi

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The ousted Emir of Kano has been held in Nasarawa since being deposed on Monday.

The post BREAKING: Court orders Police IG, SSS, AGF to release Sanusi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
