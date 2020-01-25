Global  

Burkina Faso: Worsening Violence in Burkina Faso Forcing Thousands to Flee

allAfrica.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
[VOA] The United Nations refugee agency says escalating violence in Burkina Faso is forcing thousands to flee their homes and prompting an increasing number of refugees from Mali to return to their home country.
