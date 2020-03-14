Global  

Coronavirus: Trump declares national day of prayer in U.S.

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Trump says he has taken the coronavirus test and is expecting a result in a day or two.

The post Coronavirus: Trump declares national day of prayer in U.S. appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'

Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer' 00:52

 President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:49Published

Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump declared this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer Friday, shortly after declaring a state of emergency amid the fast-spreading coronavirus...
FOXNews.com

Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump also expressed for the first time a willingness to be...
CBS News


