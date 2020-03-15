South Africa: Travel Restrictions and Cancellation of Events Expected As Govt Moves to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Sunday, 15 March 2020

[Daily Maverick] The South African government is expected to introduce travel restrictions from some foreign countries and to recommend that all mass events in the country be cancelled or postponed in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) which the World Health Organisation this week declared a global pandemic. 👓 View full article



