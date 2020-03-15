South Africa: Travel Restrictions and Cancellation of Events Expected As Govt Moves to Contain Spread of COVID-19
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () [Daily Maverick] The South African government is expected to introduce travel restrictions from some foreign countries and to recommend that all mass events in the country be cancelled or postponed in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) which the World Health Organisation this week declared a global pandemic.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently announced their joint-decision to impose a number of restrictions across the tri-state area. The measures are being taken in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the area....