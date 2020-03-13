Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > South Africa: Coronavirus in SA | Timeline of COVID-19 in the Last 2 Weeks

South Africa: Coronavirus in SA | Timeline of COVID-19 in the Last 2 Weeks

allAfrica.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
[News24Wire] With 38 positive cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, the repatriation of South African living in Wuhan, China, and the World Health Organisation declaring Covid-19 a pandemic, the past two weeks has seen South Africans gripped by the virus, which has spread like wildfire across the globe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: South Africa's repatriated citizens test negative for COVID-19

South Africa's repatriated citizens test negative for COVID-19 02:04

 The group will be quarantined for 21 days, officials say, as a safety measure, at a hotel in the Limpopo province.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kenya blocks entry for non-residents in virus response [Video]

Kenya blocks entry for non-residents in virus response

Africa now has about 30 countries reporting coronavirus cases compared with just nine infections a week ago.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China [Video]

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how Covid-19 has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Africa coronavirus crisis looms with internal spread

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of Africa’s 54 countries, officials said Monday, and regional power South Africa...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •allAfrica.comNews24

Coronavirus scare | IND vs SA: Next two ODI matches in empty stadiums

The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain here. It was the second match in less...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.comNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.