Seychelles: 2 Seychellois Test Positive for COVID-19 As Globe-Sweeping Virus Reaches Island Nation

allAfrica.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
[Seychelles News Agency] Two Seychellois who arrived in Seychelles from Italy have tested positive for the COVID-19, the Public Health Commissioner said on Saturday.
