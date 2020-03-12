Global  

Nigeria: Dangote Advocates Made in Nigeria Products

allAfrica.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] Foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has identified Nigeria's large domestic market as an incentive to import substitution and diversification of the domestic economy.
Nigeria: Nigeria's Economy Is Not Working - Dangote

[Daily Trust] Business mogul and Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday gave a poignant verdict on efforts by successive governments to transform...
allAfrica.com


