

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus is punishment for sanctions, US must 'also feel the pain,' Zimbabwe official says The defense minister from Zimbabwe described the deadly pandemic as God's way punishment for sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other western countries.

Zimbabwe official says coronavirus punishes US for sanctions HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s defense minister has described the coronavirus as God’s way of punishing the United States and other western countries...

