Zimbabwe: Virus 'God's Punishment' of West - Zimbabwe Minister

allAfrica.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Zimbabwe's defence minister has called the coronavirus pandemic a "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.
Coronavirus is punishment for sanctions, US must 'also feel the pain,' Zimbabwe official says

The defense minister from Zimbabwe described the deadly pandemic as God's way punishment for sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other western countries. 
FOXNews.com

Zimbabwe official says coronavirus punishes US for sanctions

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s defense minister has described the coronavirus as God’s way of punishing the United States and other western countries...
Seattle Times

