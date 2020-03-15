Global  

Nigeria: School Children Among 15 Killed in Lagos Explosion

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[Vanguard] Lagos - Father, mother, 2 sons die while going to church School principal dead, 36 students, 19 adults admitted at Navy Hospital Over 200 persons displaced, 50 houses destroyed remote cause - NEMA, LASEMA Buhari, LASG, Akeredolu commiserate with victims, call for calm NNPC blames gas cylinder explosion for Lagos blasts Shuts down petrol pipeline, assures of steady fuel supply
Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Fatal Lagos Explosion Caused By Truck Hitting Gas Cylinders - NNPC

[Premium Times] The explosion that rocked parts of Lagos on Sunday occurred when a truck hit some gas cylinders in the area, the Nigerian National Petroleum...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria

Nigeria: Many Feared Killed As Officials Battle Lagos Pipeline Fire

[Premium Times] The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Fire Service have said that the fire incident that occurred in Lagos on...
allAfrica.com

