Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques

Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[Premium Times] Ghana moved swiftly to ban mass cluster gatherings, including prayer sessions in mosques and churches, as the country's number of infected cases of the COVID-19 pandemic climbed from two to six Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheOceanBoy1

TheOceanBoy RT @PremiumTimesng: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/pX1IhrdpHC 35 seconds ago

mrdasar

ABDULAHI DASAR Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/UqnWrhpEUu 20 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/djQYtxH7s4 28 minutes ago

Mumera22

Alois RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/7FFEna5y3g 1 hour ago

batatv_ng

BataTV Africa 🌚 Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/P5pCnqkv9e 1 hour ago

dee_sauce

Doyin RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/eC4ifIc6QY 1 hour ago

ChampPirloWan

CHAMPION PIRLO WAN💧 RT @todayng: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/xWSHmlk5sZ 2 hours ago

todayng

TODAY Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/xWSHmlk5sZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.