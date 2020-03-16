You Might Like

Tweets about this TheOceanBoy RT @PremiumTimesng: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/pX1IhrdpHC 35 seconds ago ABDULAHI DASAR Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/UqnWrhpEUu 20 minutes ago African Peace Ghana: Ghana Bans Cluster Gatherings in Churches, Mosques https://t.co/djQYtxH7s4 28 minutes ago Alois RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/7FFEna5y3g 1 hour ago BataTV Africa 🌚 Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases increase https://t.co/P5pCnqkv9e 1 hour ago Doyin RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/eC4ifIc6QY 1 hour ago CHAMPION PIRLO WAN💧 RT @todayng: Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/xWSHmlk5sZ 2 hours ago TODAY Ghana bans cluster gatherings in churches, mosques as coronavirus cases increase https://t.co/xWSHmlk5sZ 2 hours ago